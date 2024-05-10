1 Penni 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

