1 Penni 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,396,064
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
