Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,396,064

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1905 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

