1 Penni 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 661. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

