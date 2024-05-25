Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 661. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
