Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1870 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1870 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 661. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1870 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

