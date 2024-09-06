Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1870

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mark 1870 S
Reverse 2 Mark 1870 S
2 Mark 1870 S
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse 1 Mark 1870 S
Reverse 1 Mark 1870 S
1 Mark 1870 S
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pennia 1870
Reverse 5 Pennia 1870
5 Pennia 1870
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 31
Obverse 1 Penni 1870
Reverse 1 Penni 1870
1 Penni 1870
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 52
Category
Year
Search