2 Mark 1870 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1870 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,237. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
