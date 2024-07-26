Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1870 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1870 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1870 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1870 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,237. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (6)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1870 S at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1870 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search