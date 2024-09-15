Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1870 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
