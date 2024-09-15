Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1870 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
