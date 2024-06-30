Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1870 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1870 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,822. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Berk (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Coinhouse - June 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Finland 5 Pennia 1870 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1870 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search