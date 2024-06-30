5 Pennia 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,822. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

