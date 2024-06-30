Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1870 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,822. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12
