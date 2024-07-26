Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,895,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
