Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,895,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (16)
  • MS67 (10)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1914 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search