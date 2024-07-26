1 Penni 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2023.

