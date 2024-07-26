Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1900 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1900 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,543,505

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1900 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

