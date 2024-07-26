Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,543,505
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
