1 Penni 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition UNC (64) AU (6) XF (6) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (6) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (5) RD (3) RB (17) BN (8) Service NGC (30) CGC (4) ННР (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (22)

Künker (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (13)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (11)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (1)