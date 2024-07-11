Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1891 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1891 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008,070

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (12)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1891 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

