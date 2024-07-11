1 Penni 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

