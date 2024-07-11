Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,008,070
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
