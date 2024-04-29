1 Penni 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

