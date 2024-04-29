Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 954,782

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1908 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1908 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search