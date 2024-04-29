Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 954,782
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
