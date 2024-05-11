Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1876 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,005,105
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1876 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 18,402. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (5)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 18402 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
12
