Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1876 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1876 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1876 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,005,105

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1876 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 18,402. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 18402 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Finland 1 Penni 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
