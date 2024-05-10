Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1901 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1901 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1901 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,515,353

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1901 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 106 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1901 at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

