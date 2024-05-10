Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1901 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,515,353
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1901 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 106 EUR
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
