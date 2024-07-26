Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,645,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
