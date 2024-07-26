1 Penni 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

