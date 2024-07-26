Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,645,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (17)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1913 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1913 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search