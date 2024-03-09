1 Penni 1895 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1895 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

