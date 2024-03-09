Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1895 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1895 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1895 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 877,572

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1895 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (11)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1895 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

