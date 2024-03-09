Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1895 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 877,572
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1895 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
