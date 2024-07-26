Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,040,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS66 RD CGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1916 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

