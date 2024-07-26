Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,040,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS66 RD CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
