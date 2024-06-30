Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1881 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1881 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
