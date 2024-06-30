Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1881 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1881 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1881 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1881 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Haljak coin auction - March 16, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1881 at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1881 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 1 Penni Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search