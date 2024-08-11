Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1881

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Mark 1881 S
Reverse 10 Mark 1881 S
10 Mark 1881 S
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 224

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1881
Reverse 1 Penni 1881
1 Penni 1881
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 24
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
