Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1881 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1881 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
