Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1881 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1881 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1881 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1881 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Finland 10 Mark 1881 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
