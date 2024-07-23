Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,431,451

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (21)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1898 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

