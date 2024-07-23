Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,431,451
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
