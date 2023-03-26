Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,550,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (14)
- BAC (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search