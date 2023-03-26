1 Penni 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

