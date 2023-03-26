Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,550,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 180. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1875 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

