Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1888 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1888 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,289,940

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,600. Bidding took place February 19, 2022.

Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1888 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
