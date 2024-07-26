1 Penni 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,600. Bidding took place February 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (10) XF (13) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (10) MS64 (12) MS63 (13) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (5) AU58 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) RD (2) RB (14) BN (26) Service NGC (32) ННР (10) PCGS (4) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Agora (1)

Alexander (13)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (22)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (3)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (2)