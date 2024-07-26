Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,289,940
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,600. Bidding took place February 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (22)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search