Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1906 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,022,841
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1906 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 186. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
