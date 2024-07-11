Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1906 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1906 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1906 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,022,841

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1906 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 186. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (9)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1906 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
