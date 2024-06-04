1 Penni 1884 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1884 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

