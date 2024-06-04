Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1884 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 404,189
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1884 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search