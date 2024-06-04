Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1884 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1884 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1884 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 404,189

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1884 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1884 at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

