Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 396,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (440)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 50734 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
