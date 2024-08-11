Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1913 S - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 396,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (440)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 50734 RUB
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 10 Mark 1913 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Search