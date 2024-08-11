10 Mark 1913 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1913 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

