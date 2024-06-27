Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 841,342

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1890 L at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

