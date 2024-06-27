Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 841,342
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price


Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
