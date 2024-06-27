1 Mark 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (24) AU (20) XF (39) VF (10) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (7) PF64 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

