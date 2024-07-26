Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: Eagle without crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,972,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle without crown. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
