Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: Eagle without crown

Obverse 50 Pennia 1917 S Eagle without crown - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1917 S Eagle without crown - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,972,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle without crown. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (23)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (12)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1917 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 50 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search