50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

