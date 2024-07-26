Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: Eagle with three crowns

Obverse 50 Pennia 1917 S Eagle with three crowns - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1917 S Eagle with three crowns - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,972,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1917 S at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1917 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 50 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search