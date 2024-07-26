Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle with three crowns (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: Eagle with three crowns
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,972,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1917 with mark S. Eagle with three crowns. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
