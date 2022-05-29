Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 363,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
