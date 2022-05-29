50 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (9) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (3) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1)