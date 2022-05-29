Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 363,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 10, 2016
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Heritage - April 21, 2016
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Heritage - April 21, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1866 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
