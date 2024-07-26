Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1866 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,986,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,780. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (9)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 CPRC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1866 S at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1866 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search