1 Mark 1866 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,986,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1866 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,780. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
