Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 124,935

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (8)
  • Alexander (33)
  • AURORA (25)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (23)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (9)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (1)
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6321 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1908 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1908 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search