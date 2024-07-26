Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 124,935
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6321 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
