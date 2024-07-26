2 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (83) AU (75) XF (48) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (13) MS62 (17) MS61 (8) MS60 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (11) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF65 (3) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) PL (2) Service NGC (39) RNGA (1) PCGS (6) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (8)

Alexander (33)

AURORA (25)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (23)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (9)

Frühwald (7)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (3)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Inasta (1)

Katz (17)

Künker (2)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (4)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (1)