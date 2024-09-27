Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1896

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1896
Reverse 10 Pennia 1896
10 Pennia 1896
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 5 Pennia 1896
Reverse 5 Pennia 1896
5 Pennia 1896
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 12
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search