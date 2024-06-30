Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 294,771
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 808. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
12
