10 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 808. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

