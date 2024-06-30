Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1896 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1896 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 294,771

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 808. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1896 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1896 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
