Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1896 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1896 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 415,216

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RND (2)
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 217 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Agora - March 27, 2018
Seller Agora
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1896 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

