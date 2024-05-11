5 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)