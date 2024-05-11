Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1896 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 415,216
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1896 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 217 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
