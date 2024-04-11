Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1917 "Type 1895-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,598,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (9)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search