10 Pennia 1917 "Type 1895-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (25) AU (9) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (5) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) RD (4) RB (6) BN (3) Service NGC (8) ННР (5) PCGS (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

AURORA (10)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Inasta (1)

Katz (9)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (2)