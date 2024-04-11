Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1917 "Type 1895-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1917 "Type 1895-1917" - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1917 "Type 1895-1917" - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,598,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

