Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,484,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

