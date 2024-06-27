Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,484,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
