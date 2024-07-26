Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,673,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
