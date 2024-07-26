Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,673,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
