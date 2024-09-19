Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Finnish coins price guide
Grand Duchy
75 Pennia
Finland
Period:
1863-1917
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Home
Catalog
Finnish coins price guide
Grand Duchy
75 Pennia
Silver coins 75 Pennia of Grand Duchy - Finland
75 Pennia 1863 Pattern
Year
Mark
Description
Bitkin
Sales
Sales
1863
UN
0
2
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Finland
Coin catalog of Grand Duchy
All Finnish coins
Finnish coins 75 Pennia
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
VL Nummus
Auction
Sep 15, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Finland
Period
1863-1917
Category
Close
???
Finland
Period
1863-1917
Grand Duchy
1863-1917
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send