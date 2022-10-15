Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Stockholm Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
