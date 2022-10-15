Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,96 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 75 Pennia
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Stockholm
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 75 Pennia 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Stockholm Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Finland 75 Pennia 1863 (Pattern) at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9723 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Finland 75 Pennia 1863 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

