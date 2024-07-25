Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1916 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,752,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1916 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62188 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
