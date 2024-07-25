Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1916 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1916 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1916 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,752,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1916 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62188 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2022.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (19)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (29)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (14)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (28)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (16)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (8)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1916 S at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Numismatic auctions
