Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1892 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1892 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1892 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,334

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1892 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

