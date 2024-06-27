1 Mark 1892 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1892 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

