Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1892 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,334
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1892 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
