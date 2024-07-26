Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,212,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (552)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Artemide Aste - July 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1915 S at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
