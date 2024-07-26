Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,212,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (552)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
