Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 72,123. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search