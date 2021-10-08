50 Pennia 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 72,123. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

