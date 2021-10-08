Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 72,123. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1872 S at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search