Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Commemorative coins 5 Mark FRG - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1952

Nationalmuseum
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1952 D 198,760 1,240 3 15951952 D One-sided strike - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1955

Friedrich Schiller
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1955 F 198,783 1,217 4 1428
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1955

Margrave of Baden
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1955 G 198,000 2,000 3 14741955 G Brass. Bronze plated - - 0 61955 G Brass. Silver plated - - 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1957

Eichendorff
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1957 J 198,000 2,000 4 13811957 J Klippe - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1964

Johann Fichte
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1964 J 495,000 5,000 2 5571964 J Rotated Die - - 0 31964 J Plain edge - - 1 6
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1966

Leibniz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1966 D 1,925,000 75,000 2 791966 D Off-center strike - - 0 41966 D Plain edge - - 2 6
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1967

Humboldt
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1967 F 1,940,000 60,000 2 751967 F Plain edge - - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1968

Raiffeisen
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1968 J 3,942,500 140,000 0 221968 J Brass - - 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1968

Gutenberg
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1968 G 2,930,000 100,000 0 401968 G Off-center strike - - 0 21968 G Plain edge - - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1968

Pettenkofer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1968 D 2,930,000 100,000 0 371968 D One-sided strike - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1969

Fontane
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1969 G 2,900,000 170,000 0 32
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1969

Mercator
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1969 F 4,804,000 200,000 2 671969 F Edge EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT - - 0 121969 F Off-center strike - - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1970

Beethoven
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1970 F 4,800,000 200,000 0 331970 F Plain edge - - 1 7
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1971

Proclamation of the German Empire
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1971 G 4,800,000 200,000 0 221971 G Thin flan - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1971

Albrecht Durer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1971 D 7,800,000 200,000 1 371971 D Nickel - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1973

Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1973 J 7,750,000 250,000 0 331973 J Gold - - 0 11973 J Double inscription on the edge - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1973

Frankfurt Parliament
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1973 G 7,750,000 250,000 1 37
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1974

Basic Law
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1974 F 7,750,000 250,000 0 271974 F Plain edge 7,750,000 250,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1974

Immanuel Kant
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1974 F 7,750,000 250,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1975

Friedrich Ebert
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 J 7,750,000 250,000 0 361975 J Hybrid - - 0 11975 J Off-center strike - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1975

Year of Monument Protection
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 F 7,750,000 250,000 0 271975 F Thin flan - - 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1975

Albert Schweitzer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 G 7,750,000 250,000 1 25
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1976

Grimmelshausen
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 D 7,750,000 250,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1977

Karl Friedrich Gauss
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1977 J 7,750,000 250,000 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1977

Heinrich Kleist
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1977 G 7,741,080 258,920 0 371977 G Light weight - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1978

Stresemann
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1978 D 7,740,880 259,120 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1978

Neumann
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1978 F 7,740,880 259,120 1 34
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1979

Archaeological Institute
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 J 7,740,880 259,120 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1979

Otto Hahn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 G 5,000,000 350,000 0 101979 G Silver - - 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1980

Vogelweide
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 D 5,000,000 350,000 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1980

Cologne Cathedral
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 F 5,000,000 350,000 0 51980 F Rotated Die - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1981

Lessing
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 J 6,500,000 350,000 0 101981 J Light weight - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1981

Stein
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 G 6,500,000 350,000 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1982

Conference on the Human Environment
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 F 8,000,000 350,000 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1982

Goethe
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 D 8,000,000 350,000 0 9
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1983

Karl Marx
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 J 8,000,000 350,000 0 9
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1983

Martin Luther
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 G 8,000,000 350,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1984

Customs Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 D 8,000,000 350,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1984

Mendelssohn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 J 8,000,000 350,000 0 21984 J Thin flan - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1985

Year of music
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 F 8,000,000 350,000 1 31985 F Light weight - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1985

Railroad
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 G 8,000,000 350,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1986

Heidelberg University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 D 8,000,000 350,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

5 Mark 1986

Frederick the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 F 8,000,000 350,000 1 41986 F Thin flan - - 0 1
