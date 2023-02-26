5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Bronze plated (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Bronze plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (6)