Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Bronze plated (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass. Bronze plated
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Bronze plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
