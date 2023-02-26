Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Bronze plated (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass. Bronze plated

Obverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" Brass Bronze plated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" Brass Bronze plated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 19,76 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Bronze plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

