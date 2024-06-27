Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Customs Union" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search