Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Customs Union" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1984 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search