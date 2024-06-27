5 Mark 1984 D "Customs Union" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Customs Union" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) No grade (2)