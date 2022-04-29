Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum" with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
