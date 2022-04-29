5 Mark 1952 D "Nationalmuseum". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1952 "Nationalmuseum" with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)