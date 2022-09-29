5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) No grade (3)