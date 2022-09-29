Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search