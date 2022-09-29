Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
