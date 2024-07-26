5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Archaeological Institute" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (11) AU (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)

