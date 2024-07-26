Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,740,880
- Mintage PROOF 259,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Archaeological Institute" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Archaeological Institute", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search