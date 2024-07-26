Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,740,880
  • Mintage PROOF 259,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Archaeological Institute" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,300. Bidding took place October 1, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 J "Archaeological Institute" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Archaeological Institute", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

