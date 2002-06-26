Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral" with mark F. Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Germany 5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1980 "Cologne Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

