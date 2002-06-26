Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1980 F "Cologne Cathedral". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Auction prices
This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.
