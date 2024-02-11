5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Silver plated (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Silver plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (3)