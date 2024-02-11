Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Silver plated (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass. Silver plated
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 17,34 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Silver plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
