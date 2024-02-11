Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden". Brass. Silver plated (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass. Silver plated

Obverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" Brass Silver plated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" Brass Silver plated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 17,34 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden" with mark G. Brass. Silver plated. This brass coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1955 G "Margrave of Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1955 "Margrave of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

